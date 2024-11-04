Construction of Rheinmetall’s second plant in Ukraine to be completed soon, - Rütte

The German defense concern Rheinmetall will soon complete the construction of a second military enterprise in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Rheinmetall has just opened its first plant in Ukraine. The construction of the second plant will be completed soon," he said.

According to Mr. Rutte, Rheinmetall has significantly increased its ammunition production since 2022.

Read more: Rutte: NATO Security Assistance Command for Ukraine will start working by end of year

He also emphasized that the German industry is extremely important for NATO and Ukraine, and recalled that in Bavaria, American and European companies are cooperating to produce 1,000 missiles for Patriot air defense missile systems.

Earlier it was reported that Rheinmetall will build four weapons production plants in Ukraine.

The spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia would consider the weapons production plants of the German defense concern Rheinmetall built in Ukraine a "legitimate military target."

In turn, after the Kremlin threatened to strike Rhheinmetall's military plants in Ukraine, the concern said that their facilities are well protected.