Air Force spots Shaheds in north of Ukraine (updated)
On the evening of November 4, the Russians launched Shaheds across Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.
"A group of strike UAVs in the suburbs of Sumy," the Ukrainian Air Force warns.
Update on UAV movement
Some of the attack UAVs are moving through the Sumy region towards the Chernihiv region.
As of 9:55 p.m., new groups of UAVs were spotted in the north of Sumy region
Update as of 10:42 p.m.
- On the border of Sumy and Poltava regions, heading west;
- In the suburbs of Sumy;
- In the south of Chernihiv region, heading to Kyiv region;
- In Poltava region, heading towards Myrhorod.
