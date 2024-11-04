50 out of 80 "Shaheds" destroyed, 27 more lost locally - Air Force

On the night of Monday, 4 November 2024, the enemy struck the Dnipropetrovsk region with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile and attacked the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs and launched 80 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unidentified drones into Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

How many drones did our air defense shoot down?

According to the Air Force, as of 08.30 a.m., 50 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions.

27 enemy drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine.

As reported, on the evening of 3 November, Russians launched "Shaheds" in Ukraine. Censor.NET also reported that on the night of 4 November, Russian invaders once again attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Air defence forces were involved. All enemy drones were destroyed.