Shmyhal promises Ukrainians large-scale winter support program: what does it involve?

On the eve of winter, Ukraine is launching a large-scale winter support program for the population.

This was announced today at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, one of its key elements is subsidies.

"2.8 million Ukrainian families will receive housing subsidies and benefits. The Pension Fund has already recalculated their amount for this heating season. In the budget for 2025, we have provided UAH 42 billion for these needs," the Prime Minister said.

He also informed that the mechanism for granting housing and utility benefits has been simplified for the military.

A program of subsidies for rented housing will be launched for IDPs in mid-January next year. This option will be available to families who spend more than 30% of their total income on rent.

Read more: There are enough funds for subsidies and benefits in state budget - Shmyhal

"About 500,000 households will receive payments this winter to buy solid fuel, including firewood and coal. These funds in the amount of up to UAH 21 thousand per family are already being paid in the frontline regions," Shmyhal summarizes.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said that the government is preparing a comprehensive package of winter support for families. The payment of UAH 1 thousand initiated by Zelenskyy was the first step. He also urged Ukrainians to install alternative power sources and assured that the subsidy was preserved if the cost of energy equipment did not exceed UAH 150 thousand.