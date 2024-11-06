Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of November 5, an air raid alert was sounded in several regions of Ukraine. The Air Force spotted Russian attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Movement of attack UAVs over Ukraine:

A group of "Shaheds" from the north of the Sumy region heading south.

A group of "Shaheds" in the Chernihiv region heading west.

"Shaheds" in the south of the Kharkiv region, heading south.

"Shaheds" in the Dnipropetrovsk region heading south.

Updates on the movement of UAVs

Update as of 10:00 p.m.

A group of "Shaheds" from Sumy region heading west.

A group of "Shaheds" in Chernihiv region heading to Kyiv region.

"Shaheds" in the south of Dnipropetrovsk region heading south.

New group of "Shaheds" from the Sumy region heading south.

Update as of 11:08 p.m.

"Shahed" in the south of Sumy region heading for Poltava region.

"Shahed" in Chernihiv region heading towards Kyiv region.

"Shahed" in the west of Kyiv region, heading for Zhytomyr region.

Update as of 00:07 a.m. on November 6

A new group of "shaheds" from Kherson region heading for Odesa region via Mykolaiv region

A "shahed" from Mykolaiv region on its way to Dnipropetrovsk region.

A new group of "shaheds" in Kherson region heading for Mykolaiv region.

"Shaheds" from Sumy region heading towards Poltava region.

Update as of 00:26 a.m.

A new group of "shaheds" from the Black Sea heading for Mykolaiv region.

"Shaheds" from Mykolaiv region heading for Kirovohrad region.

Groups of "Shaheds" from Mykolaiv and Odesa regions heading north-west.

Update as of 01:37 a.m.

A new group of "shaheds" in Sumy region is heading to Chernihiv region.

A "shahed" in Kirovohrad region is heading west.

A "shahed" from Chernihiv region is heading to Kyiv region via Belarus.

"Shaheds" from Poltava region heading for Cherkasy region.

