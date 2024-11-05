Over three months, Russia has struck Ukraine with 4,300 Shaheds and imitating drones - Air Force

In August, September, and October 2024, Russia used 4,300 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones imitating real Shaheds in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thanks to the coordinated combat work of the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, they managed to shoot down 3,063 enemy UAVs, which is 71%.

"Locationally lost" UAVs

In addition, the Air Force's daily reports include markings as "locally lost," meaning they disappeared from radar, presumably as a result of active countermeasures against electronic warfare or other reasons. During the period from August to October 2024, there were 1,052 such drones, which is 24%.

Thus, direct hits by enemy UAVs account for 5%. Destruction or damage can also be caused by the fall of UAVs shot down by air defense.

Launch statistics

It is worth noting that October was a record-breaking month for the launch of enemy drones:

- August: 818 - launched, 701 - shot down, 91 - lost in the field;

- September: 1410 - launched, 1156 - shot down, 201 - lost in the area;

- October: 2072 were launched, 1206 were shot down, and 766 were lost in the area.

During the same period: May, June and July 2024, 1133 strike UAVs were launched on the territory of Ukraine. Air defense shot down 1055, and 10 were lost locally.

The percentage of shootdowns in May-July 2024 is about 94 percent.

Thus, the percentage of direct hits by enemy Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of drones imitating real Shaheds in May-July and August-October 2024 is 6 and 5 percent, respectively.