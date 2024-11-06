Occupiers carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults in Prydniprovske direction, trying to gain foothold in island zone, retreated with losses - Defense Forces of South

The Southern Defense Forces continue to conduct counter-battery combat in all directions, hold their positions, and destroy the enemy and its equipment.

As noted, the enemy does not stop assaulting at the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions. Over the past day, 4 enemy assaults were recorded.



In addition, the enemy launched up to a dozen air strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs (GABs) and 90 free-flight aerial rockets (FFARs).



The occupiers continue to fire at the positions of Ukrainian troops using various types of weapons. Over the past day, 243 attacks on our positions were recorded.

"In addition, over the past day, Russian terrorists launched more than 250 attacks with FPV drones of various modifications, including 5 Lancets, and dropped 169 fragmentation munitions," the Southern Defense Forces said.



It is also reported that the occupiers are actively conducting reconnaissance work in the Vremivsk direction for further assault attempts.



In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted 3 unsuccessful assaults, trying to gain a foothold in the island zone, but withdrew with losses.

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, over the past day, the Russians killed 60 people.

In addition, they destroyed:

6 guns, including "Hyacinth-B" and "Msta-B"

1 mortar;

9 units of automotive equipment;

16 units of "Shahed" UAVs;

2 units of Supercam and Orlan UAVs;

2 motorcycles;

1 jet ski;

4 boats;

1 station of the electronic warfare system "Thunderstorm";

1 surveillance camera;

14 dugouts;

2 ammunition storage sites;

2 observation points;

1 UAV takeoff site.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 702,900 Russian invaders.