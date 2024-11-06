Air raid alert announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of enemy MiG-31K (updated)
On the afternoon of November 6, 2024, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K in the Russian Federation.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
"Attention! MiG-31K missile danger throughout Ukraine.Do not ignore the air raid alert!" the message reads.
After 22 minutes, if was canceled.
