Air raid alert announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of enemy MiG-31K (updated)

On the afternoon of November 6, 2024, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Attention! MiG-31K missile danger throughout Ukraine.Do not ignore the air raid alert!" the message reads.

After 22 minutes, if was canceled.