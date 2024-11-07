Air raid alert in number of regions due to Russian Shaheds - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of November 6, the Russian occupiers launched Shaheds across Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force telegram channel.

"Several groups of UAVs are moving through Sumy region to Chernihiv region!" the message says.

Update on the movement of UAVs

Update as of 10:09 pm

Several groups of UAVs in Chernihiv region heading southwest (Nizhyn).

Several groups of UAVs are flying through Sumy region towards Poltava region.

Update as of 10:40 p.m.

UAV in Chernihiv region heading to Kyiv region.

UAV in Sumy region heading to Poltava region.

Update as of 11:26 p.m.

Kharkiv region is under threat from attack UAVs!

UAVs in the north of Kyiv region heading west.

UAVs in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region.

Several groups of UAVs flying across Sumy region to Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

UAVs in the north of Poltava region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the north of Kharkiv region heading for Kharkiv.

A group of UAVs from Kherson region heading to Dnipropetrovsk region (Kryvyi Rih district).

Update as of 11:52 p.m.

A group of UAVs from Kyiv region to Zhytomyr region.

UAV in the north of Poltava region heading west.

UAV from Chernihiv region heading to Kyiv region.

UAV from Sumy region to Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

UAV in Kharkiv region heading south.

UAV in Dnipropetrovsk oblast (Kryvyi Rih district).

UAV from Poltava region to Kyiv region (Boryspil district).

Update as of 01:02 a.m. on November 7

UAVs from the north heading for Kyiv.

Several groups of UAVs from Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv.

UAVs in Zhytomyr region, constantly changing course.

UAVs from Poltava region heading for Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions.

UAVs from Sumy region heading to Poltava region.

Several groups of UAVs in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions heading north-west.

Update as of 01:44 a.m.

A group of attack UAVs from the north is heading for Kyiv! Take cover!

Kropyvnytskyi - attack UAV from the south heading towards the city!

An attack UAV from the south heading for Mykolaiv!

As of 01:54 a.m., a UAV was spotted flying from the southeast heading towards Kharkiv. Also, UAVs from the Black Sea are heading for Odesa region (Chornomorsk).

Update as of 02:02 a.m.

UAVs over Kyiv.

UAVs in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region.

UAVs on the border of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

UAVs in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions heading north-west.

UAVs in the north of Poltava region heading west.

UAVs from the Black Sea heading for Odesa region (Chornomorsk).

UAVs heading for Odesa.

