Zelenskyy’s adviser Lytvyn on Trump’s "peace plan": "Real plans of presidents are hardly announced in newspapers"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed doubts about the authenticity of Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine, which was published in the media.

This was stated by Dmytro Lytvyn, the President's communications adviser, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, this plan may have a Russian trace.

"In general, we can say that the real plans of presidents are hardly ever announced in newspapers. And there are always a lot of Russian insertions in newspapers", he said.

After the election, Donald Trump assured that his goal was to stop all wars in the world.

According to the WSJ, Trump is proposing a new "peace plan". In particular, it is suggested freeze the frontline and refusal of Ukraine to join NATO for 20 years.

Read more: Orban had conversation with Trump: "We have big plans for future"