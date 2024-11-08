Air Defence Forces shoot down two "shaheds" in Khmelnytskyi, damaging residential building

On the night of 8 November, in the Khmelnytskyi region, air defence forces shot down two Russian Shahed drones, causing damage to a residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA, Serhii Tiurin.

The roof and windows in the apartments of a two-storey residential building were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. No one was injured or killed.

As a reminder, on the night of 8 November, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, four X-59/69 guided missiles, 92 Shahed strike drones and unidentified drones. Air Defence Forces shot down 4 missiles and 62 of the 92 UAVs. 26 were disappeared from radars.

