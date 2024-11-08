In October, Ruscists carried out 323 attacks using ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances - General Staff. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 4613 uses of ammunition with hazardous chemicals have been recorded by the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Along with conventional firepower, the enemy uses ammunition such as K-51 and RG-VO, which are equipped with hazardous chemicals that are used to combat riots and are prohibited for use as weapons of war. There is also a significant share of ammunition containing hazardous chemical compounds of unspecified type," the report says.

It is noted that in October 2024, the radiation, chemical, biological intelligence units of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 323 such cases.

The General Staff notes that since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence units have been directly recording cases of the use of hazardous chemicals on the battlefield.

"Since February 2023, the use of hazardous chemicals by the Russians has become systematic. 4613 uses of ammunition equipped with hazardous chemicals by the enemy have been recorded.

By doing so, the Russian Federation grossly violates the rules of warfare, ignores the norms and obligations under the Convention on the prohibition of the development, production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons and on their destruction," the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

