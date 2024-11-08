EU wants to cooperate with Trump in all areas, including Ukraine - Michel

The European Union would like to cooperate with Donald Trump in all areas, including Ukraine.

This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I am absolutely convinced that all European leaders want to strengthen ties with the United States. Yesterday we had a good debate on this topic, on all topics, including security and defense. I conveyed a message to Donald Trump yesterday that we would like to cooperate with him in all areas, including Ukraine," Michel said at an informal meeting of EU heads of state and government in Budapest.

According to the President of the European Council, it is necessary to "strengthen Ukraine and support Ukraine."

"Because if we don't support Ukraine, it will send the wrong signal to Putin and to some other authoritarian regimes around the world," he said.

Today, according to Michel, the EU heads of state and government will discuss competitiveness.

