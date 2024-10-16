Ukraine will be at center of discussions at European Council meeting, - Michel

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has issued an invitation to EU members to attend a meeting in Brussels on 17 October.

"Ukraine will be central to our discussions," he said.

Michel reminded that at the meeting, the President of Ukraine will present a victory plan. The EU representatives will also work on the next steps to "develop a consensus around a peace initiative based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law".

"We will also focus on our financial engagement with Ukraine. I expect that we will fulfill our commitment made in June, together with our G7 partners, to provide approximately 45 billion euros ($50 billion) by the end of the year to support Ukraine's military, budgetary and reconstruction needs," the European Council President said.

He called on the bloc to step up efforts to support Ukraine as winter approaches, pointing out that more than half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been destroyed.

Michel also added that the meeting will focus on the situation in the Middle East, competitiveness within the European Union, and migration issues.

