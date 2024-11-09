Russia is "ready to listen" to Trump’s proposals to resolve war in Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed its readiness to "listen" to US President-elect Donald Trump's proposals to resolve the "situation" in Ukraine, but not those that would involve Russia's defeat in the war.

This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia is "certainly" ready to listen to Trump's proposals. However, Moscow currently sees his proposals as pre-election rhetoric.

"I think that some of the messages from him regarding the ultra-fast settlement of the situation in Ukraine are nothing more than rhetoric, nothing more than a way to attract additional attention during the pre-election period," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat claims that Russia is "extremely careful, responsible and attentive to any ideas proposed by countries in this area," referring to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to him, an example of this is the Sino-Brazilian proposal for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine, which Russia criticizes "for its obvious shortcomings" but is also considering.

"If there are any signals from the American side that they have ideas on how to move forward with a settlement, and not with further pumping the Kyiv regime with all kinds of aid in the expectation that this will eventually lead to Moscow's strategic defeat, we will undoubtedly do our best to analyze this and develop a response... It is clear that there can be no simple solution to this problem or these problems related to what is happening in and around Ukraine," Ryabkov added.

Earlier, the FT reported that Donald Trump outlined a plan to end the war in Ukraine. In it, Ukraine does not join NATO, and Putin is put under economic pressure.

After the election, Donald Trump assured that his goal was to stop all wars in the world.