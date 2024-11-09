Contact between Zelenskyy and Trump has already been established, we are preparing future meeting - Sybiha

A direct dialog has already been established between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump. Teams of politicians are beginning practical preparations to organize a meeting of the leaders.

This was announced during a briefing by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

" Contact has already been established between Zelenskyy and Trump. The speed of the phone conversation is a direct indication of the existing direct dialogue between the heads of state. I repeat, it has been established, exists, and continues," the minister said.

According to Sibiga, they have already discussed possible future contacts at the level of leaders.

"It was agreed that the teams would begin practical preparatory work to organize such a meeting," the foreign minister said.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday, November 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the winner of the US presidential election, Donald Trump.

In late September, Trump promised to visit Ukraine at Zelenskyy's invitation.

Read also: Musk participated in the phone conversation between Trump and Zelensky - Axios.