Weakening Ukraine is not in Poland’s vital interests - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that it is important to prevent the weakening of Ukraine.

He said this during a press conference, Polish Radio reports, Censor.NET informs.

Tusk said that the "new political landscape" is a serious challenge.

"In the coming days, we will coordinate cooperation with countries that have a very similar view of the geopolitical situation... All in the context of new challenges facing our homeland, the entire region, the European Union and the Western community," the politician said.

Commenting on the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, Tusk mentioned the potential impact of the change in US policy on regional stability. He said that "everyone realizes that we are going through very difficult times," and Poland is not "at the epicenter of this potential cyclone," but "in a very difficult place."

The head of the Polish government also expressed concern about the possible reduction of the American presence in the region.

"I would very much like Poland not to be alone in any of these options," Tusk said, adding that he had no intention of escalating Polish participation in the war, but considered it fundamentally important to guarantee Ukraine's security.

He emphasized that the weakening or capitulation of Ukraine would pose a fundamental threat to Poland.

"Under any circumstances, no one wants Ukraine to weaken or surrender, it would be a fundamental threat to Poland and Polish interests," the Polish prime minister said.

Earlier, Tusk said that the United States may soon issue a declaration on the date of a ceasefire in Ukraine and security guarantees.