Russian drones endangered lives of Moldovan citizens, - Moldovan Foreign Minister Popschiu

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned the violation of the country's airspace by two Russian drones on Sunday, November 10.

The relevant statement was made by the head of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, Mihai Popshoi, on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Popschoi said that "two Russian decoy drones, which were used to mislead Ukrainian air defense, crashed in Moldova."

"Two Russian decoy drones, which were used to mislead Ukrainian air defense, crashed today in Moldova, endangering the lives of Moldovan citizens and violating our airspace," the minister said in a statement.

The Moldovan Foreign Minister condemned the violation of Moldovan airspace by Russian drones. In addition, he once again condemned Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

"We strongly condemn these aggressive incursions and reiterate our condemnation of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine," Popschoi added.

Russian drones on the territory of Moldova

On the morning of November 10, a drone was spotted in the Kausha district of Moldova. It crashed on the outskirts of a village. It turned out to be a Russian "Shahed" without explosives.

Later that day, another drone was found in northern Moldova after a massive Russian drone attack against Ukraine.