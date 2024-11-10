Drone was found in Moldova after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. PHOTO

On the morning of Sunday, 10 November, a drone was found in the Kausha district of Moldova. It crashed on the outskirts of one of the villages.

This is reported by News Maker with reference to the Inspector General of Police, Censor.NET informs.

The unknown drone was spotted by a local resident, after which law enforcement officers arrived at the site where the UAV had crashed. The area where the drone was found was cordoned off.

"All specialised services are present at the scene, and specialists from the Technical Explosives Department of the Research Forensic Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are examining the drone," the statement said.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 10 November, the enemy attacked Ukraine with a record number of attack UAVs. Air defence forces shot down 62 drones, 67 were lost in the area, and 10 left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Moldova, Belarus and Russia. Air defences were operating in 13 regions of Ukraine.

