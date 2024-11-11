Trump speaks to Putin on phone and urges him not to escalate war in Ukraine - WP

US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Thursday, 7 November.

According to the sources, Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of the significant US military presence in Europe.

The newspaper also writes that Trump and Putin spoke about the need for peace on the European continent. The newly elected US president "expressed interest" in further conversations with Putin to discuss "the early end of the war in Ukraine".

It is noted that this was the first telephone conversation between Putin and Trump since the Republican won the election.

WP writes that the Ukrainian government allegedly knew about Trump's call to Putin and did not object to the conversation. According to the newspaper's interlocutors, Ukrainian officials understand that Trump will engage with Putin on a diplomatic solution to the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday, 6 November, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the winner of the US presidential election, Donald Trump.

Later, the media reported that billionaire Elon Musk, who actively supports Trump, also joined the conversation.

