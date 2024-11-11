Air defence system shoots down two Kh-59/69 missiles and 39 enemy drones out of 74, another 30 are lost locally - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 11 November, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles from the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region and 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unidentified drones from the districts of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the AFU.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 09.30, two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles and 39 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions", the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that 30 enemy drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine, and 3 more Russian UAVs left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory.

