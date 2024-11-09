Ukraine’s Air Force: 32 Shaheds out of 51 destroyed, 18 more lost locally

On the night of November 09, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the areas of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and Orel with 51Shahed strike UAVs and unidentified drones.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

As noted, the epicenter of the attack was in the Odesa region.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How many drones did our air defense system manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 08.00, 32 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Ternopil regions. 18 enemy drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine.

