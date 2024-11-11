Trump wants to bring Ukraine, Russia to negotiating table on first day in office - AP

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table on his first day in office.

This is reported by the Associated Press, Censor.NET informs.

Earlier, Trump had repeatedly stated that he could stop Russia's war against Ukraine in a day.

His spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said after the official announcement of his election victory that Trump would now be able to start negotiations on peace in Ukraine.

‘The first day (of Trump's presidency - ed.) includes bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to end this war,’ she said.

Earlier, the FT reported that Donald Trump had outlined a plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan calls for Ukraine not to join NATO and for Putin to be put under economic pressure.

After the election, Donald Trump assured that his goal was to stop all wars in the world.

According to The Telegraph, Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine includes the deployment of European troops in a buffer zone.

