Trump and Putin did not speak on phone, no plans for contacts yet - Peskov

The Kremlin said that the information about the conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was false, and that it never happened.

This was reported by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian media.

According to him, there are no specific plans for contacts between Putin and Trump yet.

As a reminder, The Washington Post reported that US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on 7 November 2024.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports that Kyiv was informed in advance about a phone call between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are false.

