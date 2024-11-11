Enemy has launched "Shaheds" again, drones are already in Sumy and Poltava regions, there are threats to Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions (updated)

On the afternoon of November 11, 2024, Russian troops again launched Shahed strike UAVs into Ukraine.

As noted, the "Shaheds" are currently being recorded in the Sumy and Poltava regions. There is a threat to the Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions.

"Enemy UAVs from the Sumy region are in the south of the Chernihiv region. UAVs from the Poltava region are heading to the north of the Cherkasy region," the statement said.

"A group of UAVs in the Sumy region is heading to the Chernihiv region. UAVs in the south of the Chernihiv region - heading for the Kyiv region," the Air Force later added.

"Drone heading for Vasylkiv! New groups of "shaheds" from the Sumy region to the Chernihiv region!" the Air Force added at 14:08.

"Enemy UAVs approaching Kyiv from the east!" the air force reported at 14:29.

Kyiv also announced an air alert.

"UAVs from the Kyiv region to the Zhytomyr region! Drones in the center of the Chernihiv region are heading west. UAVs from the Sumy region - to the Chernihiv region," reads the message published at 14:41.