Healey denied that relations between Kyiv and London had deteriorated under Starmer’s premiership and recalled amount of aid provided by Britain

British Defense Minister John Healey denied that London's support for Ukraine has decreased since the government of Labor's Keir Starmer came to power.

He said this in an interview with the BBC, Voice of America reports, Censor.NET informs.

Healy called the claims that relations between Kyiv and London have allegedly deteriorated under the government of Keir Starmer "simply wrong."

He recalled the amount of aid that the UK has already provided to Ukraine, as well as the fact that London has pledged to provide Ukraine with £3 billion in military aid annually for as long as it is needed.

Read more: In October, average daily losses of Russian Federation on battlefield in Ukraine reached new high, - British Defense Minister Geeley

"We have increased military support. The UK government is now spending more on military aid to Ukraine than ever before, and yesterday I had a long conversation with the Ukrainian defense minister. He certainly sees no weakening of UK support, and he said that Ukrainians are confident in Britain's continued and unwavering support for their country," the British defense secretary said.

On November 8, The Guardian reported, citing unnamed high-ranking Ukrainian officials, that relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom had deteriorated under Starmer's government.

According to the publication, Ukraine's main complaint is that after the Labor Party came to power, Britain did not provide any additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles.