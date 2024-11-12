On 11 November, the Defence Forces repelled five enemy "attacks" on the village of Novoivanivka in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was written by DeepState osinters, Censor.NET reports.

"It was an extremely difficult day near Novoivanivka village, where the enemy tried to enter the village and its surroundings five times. A total of 29 pieces of weapons and military equipment were used. The first three attacks involved 7 weapons and military equipment, the remaining two involved 4 weapons and military equipment," the analysts said.

According to them, at least 18 out of 29 weapons were destroyed.

DeepState notes that the number of dead and wounded Russians is difficult to calculate, but the number can reach up to 300 people.

"Of course, some of them were trapped in the plantations or escaped. The faggots definitely had a bad day today. Katsap is not giving up trying to gain at least some tactical success in the Kursk region. The resilience and experience of the defending units plays a significant role in repelling attacks," the interns summarise.

