Ukraine lost the most territory in October this year. The fiercest fighting is taking place in the areas of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

"There, Russian troops bypassed the main Ukrainian defences and entered open areas with scattered and weak defensive positions," the article says.

It is noted that Ukrainian forces are short of manpower and weapons.

Meanwhile, Russian soldiers advanced towards Pokrovsk, the main logistical hub for Ukrainian forces. The city is also considered a stronghold for the defensive positions of Ukrainian troops.

"Significant fighting is also taking place in the fortress city of Kurakhove, south of Pokrovsk," the article says.

