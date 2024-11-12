Only father survived: Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih ended lives of mother Olena and her children - Kyrylo, Demyd and 2-month-old Uliana. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, ended the lives of almost an entire family: rescuers found the bodies of 30-year-old mother Olena and her three children under the rubble of their house: 10-year-old Kyrylo, 2.8-year-old Demyd, and 2-month-old Uliana.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication "Svoi. Kryvyi Rih".



Olena



Kyrylo

As noted, father Maksym is the only survivor of the family.



Maksym

According to local media, the family lived on the third floor of a five-storey building. On the morning of 11 November, the man went into the kitchen to prepare breakfast. His wife and children were in the bedroom. It was also said that Olena was feeding little Uliana at the time of the enemy attack.

