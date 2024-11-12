589 children killed and over 1.6 thousand wounded in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression - Prosecutor General’s Office

589 children were killed in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, more than 2,270 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of 12 November 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 589 children were killed and more than 1681 were injured of varying severity.

According to the juvenile prosecutors, children in the following regions suffered the most: Donetsk - 598, Kharkiv - 459, Kherson - 187, Dnipropetrovsk - 190, Kyiv - 133, Zaporizhzhia - 154, Mykolaiv - 117.

In the last few days:

On 11 November, 5 children were wounded as a result of shelling in Zaporizhzhia: boys aged 4, 16 and 17, and girls aged 15 and 17.

On 11 November, a 16-year-old teenager was wounded as a result of shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

On 11 November as a result of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, boys aged 2 and 10 and a 2-month-old girl died, an 11-year-old boy was injured.

As a reminder, the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih ended the lives of mother Olena and her children - Kyrylo, Demyd and 2-month-old Uliana.