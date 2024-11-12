Zelenskyy’s "Victory Plan" was developed taking into account Trump’s coming to power - FT

Ukraine has been developing a "Victory Plan" with Donald Trump's coming to power in mind.

This was reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to the media, Ukraine's partners in Europe and the United States, including high-ranking Republicans, advised on the wording.

People involved in its formulation said that the two ideas were outlined in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan" with the Trump's presidency in mind. These proposals were later presented to Trump during a meeting with the Ukrainian president in New York in September.

"One of the ideas involves replacing some of the US troops stationed in Europe with Ukrainian forces after the war", the article says.

Another, according to the FT, suggests sharing Ukraine's critical natural resources with Western partners.

Ukraine's "Victory Plan"

As a reminder, on 16 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Victory Plan" at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the "Victory Plan" include inviting Ukraine to join NATO and strengthening defence.

According to Zelenskyy, the "Victory Plan" consists of five points and three secret annexes. The secret annexes are to the defence, economic and deterrence points, and are available to partners with the appropriate assistance capacity.

According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another Plan, which will deal with internal decisions and will not be an alternative to the "Victory Plan".

