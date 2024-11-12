ENG
News
Trump has opportunity to become "Churchill of our time", - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna believes that US President-elect Donald Trump could become the "Churchill of our time" if he makes the right decisions regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yevropeiska Pravda with reference to CNN.

He noted that the current geopolitical circumstances are reminiscent of the situation in Europe in 1938, when different decisions by the then leaders could have potentially stopped Hitler and averted World War II.

"We can still make the right decisions... Russia will remain a threat in the future. We must put an end to Russia's aggression against Ukraine in a fair and proper way," Tsahkna said.

The minister continued that there are many other centers of tension in the world.

"The incoming American leader must understand the responsibility that falls on him. And I think he has the opportunity to become a "Churchill," Tsakhkna concluded.

As a reminder, European Union High Representative Josep Borrell said that in connection with Trump's victory in the US presidential election, the EU should consider increasing assistance to Ukraine.

