Russian troops launch "Shaheds": group of drones moves from Poltava to Kyiv region - Air Force
On the afternoon of November 12, 2024, Russian troops again launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
At first, the threat was to Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
Currently, as noted, a group of attack UAVs is moving from Poltava to Kyiv region.
As of 3:30 p.m., the air alert map is as follows:
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password