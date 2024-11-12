Russian troops launch "Shaheds": group of drones moves from Poltava to Kyiv region - Air Force

On the afternoon of November 12, 2024, Russian troops again launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

At first, the threat was to Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Currently, as noted, a group of attack UAVs is moving from Poltava to Kyiv region.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv with drone: houses damaged, 2 women injured (updated)

As of 3:30 p.m., the air alert map is as follows: