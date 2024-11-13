Ukraine is being attacked by enemy Shaheds - Air Force (updated)

Late in the evening of 12 November, Russia is attacking Ukraine with "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

"A group of attack UAVs in Sumy region is heading to Chernihiv and Poltava regions! A group of strike UAVs in Poltava region heading for Cherkasy region! Shahed to Sumy!", the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Update as of UAVs movement

As of 00:20 on 13 November, a group of attack UAVs was spotted heading northwest in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Update as of 00:52

Group of UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv

Group of UAVs on the border of Poltava and Chernihiv regions heading for Kyiv

Group of UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk oblast heading for Poltava and Kirovohrad regions

Update as of 01:38

Group of UAVs in the north of Sumy region heading west through Chernihiv region;

Group of UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region heading towards Kyiv region;

Group of UAVs along the border of Kirovohrad and Poltava regions, heading towards Kyiv region.

