DPRK military already fighting against Ukraine - South Korean intelligence

According to South Korea's intelligence agency, the North Korean military, which Russia sent to the Kursk region, are already participating in hostilities against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske.

The South Korean military noted that the deployment of soldiers from the DPRK in the Kursk region took place within two weeks. South Korean intelligence officials did not provide further details, adding that they were collecting additional data.

The statement came a day after North Korea announced that its leader Kim Jong Un had ratified the mutual defense treaty he signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.

This treaty, which obliges the two countries to provide military assistance to each other in the event of war, has brought relations between the two countries to a new level. In response to the closer cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, Seoul promised to take "necessary measures".

Participation of DPRK troops in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.

On November 5, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirms the first clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and DPRK troops.