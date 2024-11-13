At least 12 "Shaheds" flew into Belarus at night - Belarusian Hajun

Last night, on November 13, during the shelling of Ukraine by the occupiers, at least 12 Shaheds flew into Belarus.

This is reported by Belarusian Hajun, Censor.NET reports.

"At least 12 flights of Russian Shahed kamikaze drones to Belarus from Ukraine were recorded. The drones flew to Bragin, Gomel and Rechitsa, and repeatedly passed through the "Belarusian corridor," the report says.

Thus, the first entry was at 10:09 p.m. near Bragin and then back to Chernihiv region with a second entry into the "corridor" and then to Kyiv region. It is noted that during the night, the "Shaheds" flew in at 11:14 pm, 02:58 am, 03:35 am, 04:49 am, 05:05 am, 05:40 am, 06:10 am, 06:58 am, 07:10 am, 07:59 am, and 08:10 am.

Also at 07:10 a.m., the drone was spotted north of Rechytsia, heading toward Svitlohorsk/Bobruisk. That is, it was 70 kilometers from the border. Then it made a circle and flew to the Kyiv Reservoir, flying about 200 km over Belarus in total.

"Belarusian Hajun notes that at least 2 drones were lost in Belarus overnight, which is confirmed by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that this was the fourth night in a row when the occupiers' Shahids flew into Belarus en masse, and for the first time in recent days, Belarus has raised its aviation. The fighter jet from Baranavichy took off at around 07:40 am and returned to the base at 08:45 am.