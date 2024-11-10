At night, 10 "Shaheds" flew into territory of Belarus - "Belaruski Hayun"

On the night of Sunday, November 10, 2024, at least 10 Russian Shaheds flew into Belarus during the Russian drone attack on Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the monitoring project "Belaruski Gayun".

According to them, the drones passed through the "Belarusian corridor" Slavutych-Prypiat, flew in from Chornobyl and Loiev, and reached the Mozyr district.

Some of the drones later turned around over Belarus and flew in the opposite direction. For example, one of the drones returned to the Chernihiv region, flew back to Belarus in the Gomel district, and then flew to Russia.

According to preliminary data, at least three Shaheds disappeared over Belarus near Bragin, in the Mozyr and Yel districts. Belarusian aviation did not take off.

Read more: More than 100 "Shaheds" have flown to Belarus since July 2024 - Belarusian Hajun. INFOGRAPHICS

As a reminder, on the night of November 10, Shaheds attacked the Kyiv region without any enemy hits, but there were some damages caused by falling debris.

As reported, on the evening of Saturday, November 9, the Russian invaders launched new groups of Shahed strike UAVs in Ukraine. Censor.NET also informed that Kyiv had twice sounded the alarm, and about 15 enemy drones were destroyed. In addition, as a result of the shelling of Odesa, infrastructure was damaged and there were victims.

According to the Air Force, a total of 62 out of 145 Shaheds were destroyed overnight, and another 67 were lost locally.