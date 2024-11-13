Biden Administration plans to submit request to Congress for new aid to Ukraine.

The administration of the current US President Joe Biden is going to submit request to Congress for a new aid package for Ukraine for 2025.

"Over the next two months, the administration will submit request to Congress that we would like to see additional funds for Ukraine in 2025 so that it can be in the best position, the strongest possible position to negotiate," Sullivan said.

However, he did not comment on how the administration would propose to Congress to approve additional funding. However, he added that the Biden team believes it is necessary and logical to seek additional resources to support Ukraine.

He also assured that the current US government intends to use every dollar that Congress has already allocated to help Ukraine.

"Again, these are not dollars that will cross the ocean by plane. These are dollars that are invested in the US defence industrial base," the adviser explained.

The US presidential adviser explained that the majority of the aid is used to create new weapons that are returned to the US army instead of those spent on aid to Ukraine.

