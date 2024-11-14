Russians continue to advance on Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region, despite previous defeats. However, it seems that Russian commanders do not provide their troops and the general staff with accurate intelligence information about the location of Ukrainian troops.

According to Censor.NET, Forbes analyst David Axe writes about this.

"All this suggests that Russian attacks are predictable and blind. This is a recipe for massive losses," the analyst said.

Thus, according to Kriegsforscher, the Russians have already lost 88 vehicles on the three main roads that run through and around the village of Zeleny Shliakh in the gray zone on the northwestern flank of the advance, and 11 of them were disabled on Wednesday.

At the same time, during the fighting, Ukrainian soldiers manage to get almost close to the Russians, who are acting on poor intelligence, the analyst notes.

For example, on November 7, several BTR-82 vehicles of the Russian 810th Marine Brigade were blown up at close range by dug-in Ukrainian troops in the Pohrebka area.

As explained by Russian blogger Romanov, the brigade commanders assured their superiors that they had full control of the road through Pohrebky, and after receiving this information, the Russian General Staff ordered an assault. However, in reality, there were still Ukrainian mines on the road, and no one in the 810th Marine Brigade managed to clear the road before the APCs stormed in.

Romanov notes that the problem of disinformation of the Russian General Staff by the local command in the Kursk region is systemic in this brigade, and possibly in neighboring units.

"By passing false information up the chain of command and then passing bad orders down, Russian commanders in Kursk are preparing their troops for bloody tactical failures. This does not mean that the Russians will lose in Kursk. It means that they are likely to suffer catastrophic losses, regardless of the final outcome of the battle," concludes Ax.

As a reminder, the 82nd Air Assault Brigade reported that the Russian command is redeploying the 76th Air Assault Division to the Kursk region to resume offensive assault operations due to high losses.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russians continue to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces near Novoivanivka in Kursk region - DeepState