Occupiers failed to enter Kupiansk. Illinka under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupiers failed to enter Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by General Staff spokesman Andrii Kovalev.

"All attacks of the Russian occupiers in this area were successfully repelled. Russian invaders failed to enter Kupiansk. The city is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

The spokesman said that on November 13, 2024, starting at 14:30, the Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the Kupiansk direction. Enemy assault groups attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy used about 15 pieces of equipment. In particular, tanks, armored combat vehicles, and a UR-77 demining unit.

"It should be emphasized that some of the Russian soldiers were dressed in uniforms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This violates the laws and rules of warfare and is a war crime," he emphasized.

According to Kovalev, the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped the enemy's advance, destroyed all their armored vehicles, and eliminated a significant part of their manpower with skillful and decisive actions.

"All enemy attacks in this sector were successfully repelled. After the failed attacks, having suffered losses in manpower, the Russian invaders did not try to repeat the assaults either in the afternoon of November 13 or in the morning of November 14. We ask you to trust only official and verified sources, in particular the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he added.

At the same time, Stratcom of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the information about the occupation of Illinka is not true.

"Kupiansk is fully under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Illinka, Donetsk region, is also under Ukrainian control. There are constant battles with the enemy on its outskirts, but our units are holding their positions firmly," they emphasized.

Yesterday, on November 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that in the afternoon the Russian army tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk direction, some of them were wearing the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

