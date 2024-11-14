US Secretary of State candidate Rubio promises to ensure "peace through strength"

Senator Marco Rubio, whom Donald Trump plans to appoint as US Secretary of State, said he would ensure "peace through strength" after taking office.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

He called the leadership of the State Department a huge responsibility and he is "honoured" to have such trust from Trump.

"As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda. Under the leadership of President Trump, we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else," Rubio said.

Earlier, it was reported that US President-elect Donald Trump intends to nominate Florida Senator Marco Rubio for the post of Secretary of State.

