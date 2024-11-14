Fugitive "Servant of People" Odarchenko sentenced in absentia to 8 years in prison

Servant of the People MP Andrii Odarchenko, who was suspected of attempting to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Reconstruction, was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, Censor.NET informs.

"The judge found the deputy guilty of bribing Mustafa Nayem, head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration. Odarchenko sent bitcoins worth $10,000 to the official's crypto wallet. In return, he wanted the agency to allocate money for the restoration of the Kharkiv State Biotechnology University, which Odarchenko previously headed and, according to the investigation, continued to control," the Graty newspaper writes.

The case of the 'servant of the people' Odarchenko

As a reminder, the MP is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Nayem.

Earlier, anti-corruption authorities served MPs Andrii Odarchenko and Serhii Labaziuk with suspicions of attempting to bribe Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov and Nayem.

Later it became known that Odarchenko had fled Ukraine.

The HACC put Odarchenko on the international wanted list.

The Rada registered a resolution to exclude Odarchenko from the Anti-Corruption Committee.

On Thursday, 10 October, the Verkhovna Rada supported the expulsion of fugitive MP from the "Servant of the People" party, Andrii Odarchenko, from a Rada committee.

