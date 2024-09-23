HACCU arrests "servant of people" Odarchenko in absentia: Bail was confiscated

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested Servant of the People People's Deputy Andrii Odarchenko in absentia.

The prosecutor asked to change the measure of restraint for Odarchenko to detention. In addition, she asked for the confiscation of the bail of UAH 15 million paid for Odarchenko to the state.

According to prosecutor Drobotova, Andrii Odarchenko illegally crossed the border of Ukraine in Chernivtsi region outside the checkpoints with Romania.

Odarchenko's lawyer continued to emphasize that he did not know his client's whereabouts. He also denied the prosecutor's motion.

The HACC granted the prosecutor's motion: Odarchenko's measure of restraint was changed to custody, and the court ruled to confiscate his bail to the state.

The case of "servant of the people" Odarchenko

As reported, the People's Deputy is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Naiiem.

Earlier, anti-corruption authorities served People's Deputies Andrii Odarchenko and Serhii Labaziuk with suspicions of attempting to bribe Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Naiiem.

Later it became known that Odarchenko had fled Ukraine.

HACCU puts Odarchenko on the international wanted list.

The Verkhovna Rada registers a resolution to exclude Odarchenko from the Anti-Corruption Committee.

