Kryvyi Rih bids farewell to Olena Kulyk and her three children killed by Russian shelling. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih bids farewell to the victims of the November 11 Russian strike - Olena Kulyk and her three children: Kyrylo, Demyd and Uliana.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Elena was 32 years old, the boys were 10 and 2 years old, and the girl was 2 months old.

Удар по Кривому Рогу: попрощалися із Оленою Кулик та її трьома дітьми
Удар по Кривому Рогу: попрощалися із Оленою Кулик та її трьома дітьми

The children's father and their grandmother attended the funeral. In total, almost 200 people came to say goodbye to the victims.

Удар по Кривому Рогу: попрощалися із Оленою Кулик та її трьома дітьми

The funeral procession passed 10-year-old Kirill's school, where the last bell rang for him.

Удар по Кривому Рогу: попрощалися із Оленою Кулик та її трьома дітьми

Shelling of Kryvyi Rih on 11 November 2024

On 11 November, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. A rocket hit a multi-storey building. The bodies of a mother and three children were recovered from the rubble.

The Russian shelling ended the lives of almost an entire family: under the rubble of the house, rescuers found the bodies of 30-year-old mother Olena and her three children: 10-year-old Kyrylo, Demyd, who was 2 years and 8 months old, and 2-month-old Uliana.

Read more: Hit in Kryvyi Rih: bodies of three children recovered from rubble (updated)

