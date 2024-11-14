Kryvyi Rih bids farewell to Olena Kulyk and her three children killed by Russian shelling. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih bids farewell to the victims of the November 11 Russian strike - Olena Kulyk and her three children: Kyrylo, Demyd and Uliana.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Elena was 32 years old, the boys were 10 and 2 years old, and the girl was 2 months old.





The children's father and their grandmother attended the funeral. In total, almost 200 people came to say goodbye to the victims.

The funeral procession passed 10-year-old Kirill's school, where the last bell rang for him.

Shelling of Kryvyi Rih on 11 November 2024

On 11 November, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. A rocket hit a multi-storey building. The bodies of a mother and three children were recovered from the rubble.

The Russian shelling ended the lives of almost an entire family: under the rubble of the house, rescuers found the bodies of 30-year-old mother Olena and her three children: 10-year-old Kyrylo, Demyd, who was 2 years and 8 months old, and 2-month-old Uliana.

