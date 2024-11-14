European Commission has agreed to allocate EUR 4.1 billion to Ukraine - Shmyhal

The European Commission has agreed to allocate EUR 4.1 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"The European Commission gave a positive assessment of the reforms and noted that the government had fulfilled the necessary indicators to receive this tranche. We expect the EU Council to approve the decision as soon as possible. After that, the total amount of support under the Ukraine Facility for this year will amount to 16.1 billion euros," Shmyhal wrote on his telegram channel.

The Prime Minister noted that even despite the war, Ukraine continues to reform and transform to get closer to Europe and become a full member of the EU.

Read more: European Parliament demands tougher sanctions against Russia’s "shadow fleet" - resolution

The EC press release notes that after assessing the second payment request submitted by Ukraine in October, the Commission concluded that Ukraine has satisfactorily fulfilled the nine agreed reform indicators for this payment. These reforms cover such areas as the fight against corruption, the business environment, the labor market, regional policy, the energy market, and environmental protection.

The Commission has presented to the European Council an assessment of Ukraine's satisfactory implementation of the qualitative and quantitative indicators set out in the Plan for Ukraine, together with a proposal for an Implementation Council Decision for the disbursement of almost €4.1 billion. The transfer to Ukraine will be made after the Council adopts this Decision and the Commission decides on the payment.