Enemy Shaheds spotted in southern Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of November 14, Ukraine is attacked by enemy attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force telegram channel.

"A UAV from the Kherson region is heading for the Mykolaiv region. UAV from the Black Sea heading to Odesa region," the message says.

Update on the movement of UAVs

Update as of 9:53 p.m.

UAV from the Black Sea heading for Odesa!

UAV from the Black Sea heading for Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi!

UAV from the Black Sea heading for Pivdenne (Odesa region).

UAV in Mykolaiv region, heading northwest!

New groups of UAVs from the Black Sea heading for Odesa!

Update as of 10:41 p.m.

UAV in the north of Mykolaiv region, heading north.

UAV on the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading north.

UAV in the northwestern part of Odesa region, heading north.

Update as of 11:43 p.m.

UAV in the north of Mykolaiv region, heading north.

UAV on the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading north.

UAV in the north of Mykolaiv region, heading northwest.

UAV in the north of Odesa region, heading northwest.

Read more: Air Force will inform about air threats in Viber