ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5865 visitors online
News War
20 392 47

Russian army captures Rivnopil and continues to advance to Kurakhove - DeepState. MAP

Russians occupied Rivnopil and advanced near a number of settlements in the Kurakhove area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"The enemy has occupied Rivnopil and advanced near Plekhove, Nova Illinka, Novodmytrivka, Petrivka, Voznesenka and Novoselydivka," the statement said.

Read more: In Vovchansk, fighting is taking place all over city and surrounding areas, AFU controls situation - OTG "Kharkiv"

Росіяни окупували Рівнопіль

Author: 

occupation (1868) Donetska region (3644)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 