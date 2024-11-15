Russian army captures Rivnopil and continues to advance to Kurakhove - DeepState. MAP

Russians occupied Rivnopil and advanced near a number of settlements in the Kurakhove area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"The enemy has occupied Rivnopil and advanced near Plekhove, Nova Illinka, Novodmytrivka, Petrivka, Voznesenka and Novoselydivka," the statement said.

