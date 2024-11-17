Russia carried out massive launch of missiles of various types on territory of Ukraine, explosions are heard in various regions (updated)

At night, the Russian army deployed strategic aviation, missile launches were recorded, and the enemy launched missiles from the Black Sea, probably from ships. The Shaheds attacks also continue.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force and monitoring channels.

At 03:17 a.m., the military reported the take-off of up to seven Tu-95MS from Olenegorsk. They are expected to arrive at the launch area around 06:00 a.m.

At 05:42 a.m., the Air Force reported that strategic bombers had launched missiles.

According to the monitoring channels, 16 Tu-95MS aircraft are in the air (10 took off from Olenya airfield and six from Engels).

At 06:10 a.m., the SAR reported that Kalibr missile launches were detected from the Black Sea.

At 8:22 a.m., a ballistic missile threat was reported from Feodosia. Later, the Air Force reported a ballistic missile at Kropyvnytskyi.

6:25 a.m. - Cruise missile on Kyiv

6:29 a.m. - Missiles to the Chernihiv region

6:33 a.m. - Missiles in the Mykolaiv region heading for the Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv region

6:35 a.m. - Cruise missiles in the east of the Chernihiv region, heading south

6:37 a.m.- "Kalibr" in the Mykolaiv region in the western direction!

6:39 a.m. - Kh-101 missile in the Kharkiv region heading for the Poltava region!

6:41 a.m. - Missiles in the Chernihiv region heading south!

6:42 a.m. - Missiles in the Kherson region in the direction of the Kirovohrad region!

6:43 a.m. - Missiles from the Black Sea heading for the Odesa region!

6:44 a.m. - Cruise missile in the Kharkiv region heading west

6:45 a.m. - "Kalibr" in the Mykolaiv region heading for Mykolaiv. Cruise missiles from Zaporizhzhia region heading for Dnipropetrovsk.

6:46 a.m. - "Kalibrs" from the Mykolaiv region heading for the Kirovohrad region.

6:47 a.m. - Cruise missiles in the area of Kakhovka from the Black Sea heading for the Odesa region!

At 6:49 a.m. - Missiles were launched from the Black Sea heading for the Odesa region!

6:50 a.m. - Missiles in the Poltava region heading south and southeast

6:51 a.m. - Kalibr from the Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region!

6:52 a.m. - A group of missiles in the Chernihiv region is heading for the Poltava region. "Kalibr" from the Kherson region to Nikopol

6:55 a.m. - Cruise missile in the north of the Zhytomyr region, heading west

6:56 a.m. - Missiles from Dudchany and Ochakiv heading northwest

6:58 a.m. - Cruise missile in the Chernihiv region heading for Nizhyn

6:59 a.m. - Missile in the Odesa region!

7:00 a.m. - Ballistics from Voronezh were recorded.

At 7:00 a.m. - it was reported that missiles were launched from the Black Sea, heading for the Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

7:02 a.m. - The Air Force reports missiles fired at Kyiv.

7:03 a.m. - Missile from the Odesa region heading for the Vinnytsia region.

7:04 a.m. - Cruise missiles from the Zhytomyr region heading through Shepetivka

7:05 a.m. - Missiles to the Vinnytsia region from Bila Tserkva and the Cherkasy region

7:06 a.m. - Missile to the Khmelnytskyi region from the Zhytomyr region.

7:08 a.m. - Missile to Odesa region.

At 7.10 a.m. - "Kinzhal" launch from Tambov was recorded

Air Force reports 7:11 a.m. cruise missile south of Kremenchuk

7:11 a.m. - "Kinzhal" from Kharkiv to the Poltava region. Later, the Air Force clarified the course to Kremenchuk.

And at 7:13 a.m. - there was a ballistic threat to Kremenchuk. Chernihiv region and the "Kinzhal" through Hlukhiv to Kyiv.

7:15 a.m. - Cruise missile in Chernihiv region heading for the Kyiv region

7:16 a.m. - Missile in the Zhytomyr region is heading for Romaniv

7:17 a.m. - Cruise missile heading west in Ternopil region and south, west of the Vinnytsia region

7:18 a.m. - Missile in Zaporizhzhia from the north-west

7:19 a.m. - Cruise missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Dnipro.

7:20 a.m. - cruise missile in the south of the Ternopil region, heading west

At 7:21 a.m. - The Air Force reported ballistic missiles from Tambov.

7:22 a.m. - Missiles in the Odesa region heading south. Cruise missile heading for Zelenodolsk.

7:23 a.m. - Cruise missile from the Chernihiv region is heading for Kyiv.

7:24 a.m. - Cruise missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk.

At 7:25 a.m. - "Kinzhal" were launched

7:26 a.m. - Cruise missile in Khmelnytskyi, heading for Starokostiantyniv.

7:28 a.m. - Cruise missile hits Odesa from the north

7:29 a.m. - Missile in the Chernivtsi region, heading west

7:34 a.m. - Missiles in the south of the Kyiv region heading for the Vinnytsia region, in the south of the Khmelnytskyi region heading west

7:36 a.m. - Missiles in the north and east of the Ivano-Frankivsk region heading west.

7:38 a.m. - Cruise missile in the Volyn region, heading for Kovel

7:39 a.m. - A group of missiles from Khmelnytskyi to the Ternopil region. A cruise missile from the Kirovohrad region to the Vinnytsia region.

7:42 a.m. - Cruise missile in the south of the Zhytomyr region, heading west

7:44 a.m. - Cruise missile from the Ternopil region heading for the Lviv region, in the south of Ternopil region to the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Later, it became known that the missiles continued to Yaremche and Dobrotvir

7:55 a.m. - Cruise missile from the Vinnytsia region to the Khmelnytskyi region. A group of cruise missiles in the north of the Khmelnytskyi region heading west.

7:56 a.m. - Ballistics on Poltava.

7:57 a.m. - Cruise missile in the north of the Kharkiv region heading south.

7:59 a.m. - Kinzhals launches from Tambov to Kyiv!

8:00 a.m. - Ballistics in the Poltava region. Then on to Kremenchuk.

8:06 a.m. - Cruise missile in the north of the Zhytomyr region in a northeasterly direction. It continues its course towards the Kyiv region

