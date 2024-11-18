ENG
News
Air defence forces shoot down 8 enemy UAVs out of 11 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Робота ППО 18 листопада

Since the evening of 17 November, Russian invaders have attacked Sumy region with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles and an Kh-59 guided missile. The enemy also fired 11 "Shahed" attack UAVs and unidentified drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Eight attack drones were shot down by air defence in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. Three UAVs were lost in the area," the statement said.

Інфографіка збитих цілей 18 листопада

drone (1575) Anti-aircraft warfare (1459) rocket (1567) Air forces (1409)
