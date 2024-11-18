Le Figaro has changed the text of its publication, which claimed that France and Britain, following the United States, allegedly gave Ukraine permission to conduct long-range strikes on Russian territory.

As noted, the statement that Britain and France allowed Ukraine to strike deep into the Russian Federation using their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles was replaced by the statement that "the debate was already raging in the chancellery about allowing the use of Western missiles against Russian territory. Emmanuel Macron spoke in favour of this during his state visit to Germany in May 2024".

The publication is also marked "updated".

Permission for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's permission to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

